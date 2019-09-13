State-level seminar on Material Science held at Auxilium College, Vellore

The Department of Physics at Auxilium College, Vellore, conducted a State level seminar on Material Science on Friday, with an objective of sensitising students and academicians to various aspects of the field.

Material science is an interdisciplinary field incorporating the elements of Physics, Chemistry and Engineering. Many of the scientific problems humans currently face are due to the limits of the materials that are available and how they are used.

In her inaugural address, A. Mary Saral, Dean, School of Advanced Sciences at Vellore Institute of Technology, enumerated the different types of materials like bio materials, smart materials and their enormous applications due to change of properties. She motivated students to pursue higher education and research. Expert lectures were delivered by A. Ruban Kumar, Professor, VIT, and R. Arivuselvi, Head and Associate Professor, Sri Vidya Mandir Arts and Science College, Uthangarai.

Poster presentation and quiz competitions were conducted for the UG students, while 300 students participated in the seminar. Principal R. Regina Mary, vice-principal of Shift- II, A. Amala Valarmathy, and Head, Department of Physics, P. Nisha Santhakumari, spoke on the occasion. M.N. Arumugam, Department of Chemistry, Thiruvalluvar University, Vellore, delivered the valedictory address and distributed the prizes and certificates.