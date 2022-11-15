  1. EPaper
State govt. directs IG-Registration to find a suitable vendor for establishing unified service centres

The centres are aimed at providing an alternative platform to people now approaching document writers and advocates for certain functions 

November 15, 2022 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has directed the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) to identify a suitable vendor for the establishment of Unified Service Centres in Chennai and Coimbatore.

The IGR has also been advised to work out the cost and submit a proposal to the government for financial sanction. 

An order to this effect was issued by the government last week, wherein a formal approval was given for the creation of such centres. 

The centres are aimed at providing an alternative platform to people who are now approaching document writers and advocates for certain functions.  They would take up preparation of documents for registration, submission of documents which could be registered online, booking of tokens, and preparation and presentation of applications for registration of societies, partnership firms, besides for obtaining encumbrance certificates and certified copies of documents.

The government has approved the formation of a service charge fixation committee for the services to be rendered by the proposed centres. 

