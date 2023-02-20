State Education Policy panel visits Madras University

February 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Members of the State Education Policy panel visited the University of Madras on Monday. The team visited the Chepauk, Marina and the Guindy campuses and later interacted with the students and faculty separately.

The day-long process was part of visiting selected sample institutions. The panel had selected 50 schools; five universities, including private universities, and 15 colleges to visit. The State government constituted the committee to develop an education policy independent of the National Education Policy 2020 that the Union Government had mooted.

“We have to review the institutions and take stock of what is going on so that it will help us to formulate the policy. It is a part of larger investigation and exploration, we visited Madras University today,” said L. Jawahar Nesan, one of the members of the panel.

The panel has completed the public hearing in eight zones in the State. The visit is the second in the methodology. The panel visited the English department on Chepauk campus; the Tamil department on Marina campus and the Physical Chemistry and Biotechnology departments on Guindy campus. The members interacted with the faculty and the students. “We are collecting information, observing the problems,” he said.

The panel has constituted 13 sub-committees involving 120 subject experts from across disciplines and countries who have submitted their responses to the problem statement. These apart from the panel’s interaction with the people on the ground would help formulate a comprehensive policy, he said. The deliberations would continue for a couple of months before the policy takes shape, he said.