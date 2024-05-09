GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Stamp duty hiked for several transactions

Published - May 09, 2024 12:51 am IST - CHENNAI

T Ramakrishnan
T. Ramakrishnan
The hike in the stamp duty will, at the most, yield approximately ₹50 crore, an official said. 

The hike in the stamp duty will, at the most, yield approximately ₹50 crore, an official said. 

A multi-fold increase in the stamp duty has been effected for several transactions.

The hike came into effect from May 3, according to a gazette notification. The changes cover nearly 15 types of instruments. 

For example, for an adoption deed, the present stamp duty was ₹100. This has been revised to ₹1,000. In respect of an affidavit, the old and new rates are ₹20 and ₹200. In the case of the cancellation of instruments, the duty of ₹50 has gone up to ₹1,000. For the revocation of settlement, the existing and fresh rates are ₹80 and ₹1,000.  

The stamp duty for registration of an instrument regarding power of attorney (POA) for the sale of immovable property for consideration was originally fixed at 4% on the value of consideration. Now, it has been determined as 4% of the market value.  If POA is to be carried out in favour of a family member, the rate is ₹1,000. If it is to be done for a non-family member, it will be 1% on the market value of the property. 

The revision has been justified on the ground that the rates for many instruments were fixed more than 20 years ago. A senior government official explains that the amendment to the Indian Stamp Act, 1899, (in application to Tamil Nadu) has been done not just for the hike in stamp duty but also for streamlining the process of registration in respect of certain transactions.

For example, children of one of the owners of land or house were considered outside the ambit of the definition of “family” in the event of the death of the owner in question. Now, they will come under the definition. 

The hike in the duty, the official emphasised, will, at most, yield approximately ₹50 crore. Through stamps and registration, the annual revenue during 2023-24 was around ₹ 19,000 crore, of which nearly four-fifths come through the levy of stamp duty.

(The full list of changes in the stamp duty for various instruments can be accessed here: http://thlink.in/StampDuty)

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / real estate

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.