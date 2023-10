October 25, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is scheduled to visit Ramanathapuram district on October 30. During his visit, Mr. Stalin is expected to take part in the guru puja of late freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district on that day.