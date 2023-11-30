HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stalin to unveil statue of Iyothee Thass Pandithar on December 1

November 30, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has installed a statue of Dalit rights and anti-caste activist Iyothee Thass Pandithar at Gandhi Mandapam in Chennai. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will unveil the statue on December 1.

An official release said on Wednesday that the statue had been installed at a cost of ₹2.49 crore.

Born in then Teynampet-Thousand Lights area in the former Madras Presidency on May 20, 1845, Iyothee Thass learned Tamil, English, Pali and Sanskrit, it added. Describing him as “Dravida Peroli”, the release underlined the multi-faceted personality of the late activist-leader, who toiled against the differences found in the society. Iyothee Thass Pandithar is also known as the ‘Father of Social Reforms in South India’.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.