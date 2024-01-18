Stalin to inaugurate new jallikattu arena near Madurai on Jan 24

January 18, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will inaugurate the newly-constructed Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Keelakarai near Alanganallur in Madurai district on January 24.

In a message on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Stalin said he will inaugurate the arena and also witness the sport there.

He said the arena had been built in a grand manner by the current “Dravidian model” government for Jallikattu, which, he said, was a cultural identity of Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government had announced the construction of the arena in 2022. The arena, on the foothills of Vaithumalai, has a viewers’ gallery with 3,700 seats on two floors. It also has other facilities like a bull shed, a bull barn and a veterinary hospital. The premises will also house a museum.