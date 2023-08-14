Stalin to boycott ‘At Home’ reception in Raj Bhavan; to write to President reiterating request seeking assent for NEET exemption Bill

August 14, 2023 02:55 pm | Updated 02:55 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on August 14, 2023, announced the State government would boycott the customary ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted by Governor R.N. Ravi in the Raj Bhavan on August 15, 2023, evening over alleged confusion created in higher education and universities and the refusal of assent to Bills adopted by the Legislature and the latter’s controversial statements in public forums.

In a statement, Mr. Stalin charged the Governor has been making unkind statements in public forums such as left to him, he (Mr Ravi) would never grant assent to the Bill seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET for undergraduate medical courses admissions, “refusing to realise that students and their parents from poor, downtrodden and the middle-class are losing their dreams and opportunities”.

The Governor’s statements have come as a shock to students and youth in the State, the Chief Minister contended. “A person holding the Governor’s post has made this irresponsible statement insulting the anti-NEET protests which have been going on for over several months now,” he said. While those who care for the welfare of Tamils, would be shaken by Tamils losing their lives the “Governor’s actions suggests as if he doesn’t care about it,” Mr. Stalin charged.

Recalling the NEET exemption Bill re-adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that has been sent to the President for her assent, Mr. Stalin said he would write a letter to her on August 14 reiterating the request.

The Tamil Nadu government “disregarded” the Governor’s political opinions on Aryam, Dravidam, DMK, Tiruvalluvar, Vallalar, Sanathanam and “ignored them as an Aryan lament”. “However, if he vows to destroy the dreams of students from poor, downtrodden and marginalised sections to become doctors, we would consider it a conspiracy on education,” he said.

Asserting that the education of the youth of Tamil Nadu was important, Mr. Stalin contended: “We are not someone who come to this State this year and leave next year. The DMK is the only party, which raises its voice for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu irrespective of whether it is in power or not.”

Mr. Stalin said his government would boycott the ‘At Home’ reception to be hosted by Mr Ravi in the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening “as a mark of his condemning the Governor” who, he alleged was “destroying the universities, creating confusion in the higher education, not granting assent to Bills adopted by the Legislature and on top of them all, making statements destroying the students and parents of Tamil Nadu and their dreams.”

