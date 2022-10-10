Stalin ‘sleepless’ over actions of some Ministers and leaders

His remarks come against the backdrop of questionable behaviour by some of the Ministers

His remarks come against the backdrop of questionable behaviour by some of the Ministers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said on Sunday that the actions of some Ministers and party leaders were giving him “sleepless nights” and compared himself to a “drum beaten on both sides”.

The Chief Minister said he would be helpless if Ministers and party leaders and office-bearers caused more anguish with their conduct.

Taking the blame

Mr. Stalin, who was elected the DMK president for the second time at the party general council meeting held in Chennai, said, “I will be blamed if there is no rain. I also have to take the blame if there is excess rain. I am duty-bound to answer to the criticism and attacks from all sides. As a leader of the party and the Chief Minister of the State, my situation is akin to that of the drum that is beaten on both sides.”

The Chief Minister wondered what he could say if Ministers and party leaders and office-bearers behaved in such a manner that would cause him more anguish.

“Every morning I get up with the hope that our people would not have created any trouble. Sometimes, I am not able to sleep. You can realise it by seeing my body and health condition. Your action should bring laurels to the party and should not denigrate it... The party was subjected to ridicule and shame because of the behaviour of some,” he said.

His remarks come against the backdrop of questionable behaviour by some of the Ministers and the elected representatives in recent times. Only a few days earlier had Mr. Stalin asked the party functionaries to be mindful of their words and body language. Explaining how private space, “except the bathroom and the bedroom”, had shrunken, he had said the “mobile phones have become the third eye...you are monitored every second.”

“Spend every minute of yours in a dignified manner. The words we use are very important. A word may win and another word will kill. Not just on public platforms but also at private conversations. Your speech could be distorted and all our time will be wasted in clarifying our position,” he said. The DMK president advised the party functionaries not to play into the hands of the enemies waiting to distort the speeches. Mr. Stalin said those who could not fault the government’s achievements and those who were overawed by the welfare schemes would take pleasure in denigrating them. “It is my concern that we should not allow them room to do so. The Dravidian model has drawn the attention of the nation and the Ministers, through their schemes, have strengthened it,” he said.

He said the party’s image among people had gone up since the Assembly election. But he was afraid of the trend. “As the party’s image and people’s faith in me increase, I am occupied with how to live up to people’s expectations,” he said, recalling a few lines from the Tamil epic Silapathikaram to drive home the point that the king would be made responsible for everything that happened in a country.