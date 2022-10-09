Stalin re-elected as DMK president; Kanimozhi gets new party post

The Hindu Bureau October 09, 2022 11:36 IST

Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan was re-elected as the general secretary and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu as treasurer

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has been re-elected as DMK president for the second time and DMK MP Kanimozhi has been elevated as deputy general secretary of the party. File | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

DMK general council on October 10, 2022 unanimously elected Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as the president of the party for the second time. Irrigation Minister Duraimurugan was re-elected as the general secretary and former Union Minister T.R. Baalu as treasurer. The significant development in the general council was the elevation of party MP Kanimozhi who has been elected deputy general secretary of the party along with Cooperative Minister I. Periyasamy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, former Union Minister A. Raja and MP Anthiyur Selvaraj. When former Minister Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan resigned from the party recently, it was clear that Ms. Kanimozhi would be elected as deputy general secretary in her place.



