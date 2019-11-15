Stalin slams transfer of TNSEC secretary

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday questioned the transfer of S. Palaniswamy from the post of Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, ahead of the civic polls.

“The sudden transfer of Mr. Palaniswamy, who was taking steps for conducting local body elections, is condemnable. He was carrying out his duties as per apex court orders. Why was he transferred?” Mr. Stalin tweeted.

He also questioned whether Mr. Subramanian, who was the Villupuram Collector, was being posted as Secretary, TNSEC, because “he acted in favour of the ruling party in the Vikravandi Assembly bypoll”.