Stalin, Prince of Arcot congratulate Rishi Sunak

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin congratulated the U.K’s new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on assuming office. In a social media post, he said, “Congratulations Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Your ascent to the PM’s office is a win for diversity and I hope it will help to further strengthen the India-UK relationships.”

The Prince of Arcot, Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali, in a statement, said Mr. Sunak had created history in becoming the first U.K. Prime Minister being of Indian origin. The Prince hoped the cordial and bilateral relationship between India and the U.K. will be strengthened further in many aspects.