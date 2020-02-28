Stalin not to celebrate birthday

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced that he was not in a frame of mind to celebrate his birthday, in view of the poor health condition of party general secretary K. Anbazhagan.
His birthday falls on March 1. “I am not in a frame of mind to celebrate my birthday at a time when Mr. Anbazhagan, who dedicated 75 years of his life for the Dravidian movement and the Tamil language, is ill,” he said. He urged party cadre and leaders not to call on him on his birthday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.