Tamil Nadu

Stalin launches free COVID-19 vaccination through private hospitals using CSR funds

So far, a total of 2,15,17,446 individuals have taken vaccine doses through government-run and private hospitals across Tamil Nadu   | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday launched a free COVID-19 vaccination drive through private hospitals, financially supported by their Corporate Social Responsibility Fund. He also distributed certificates to some of the beneficiaries.

The DMK had, in December last, suggested to the Prime Minister that CSR funds could be used to help in the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

During the event on Wednesday, the chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry’s (CII) Tamil Nadu chapter, S. Chandrakumar, handed over a cheque for ₹2.20 crore from CSR funds towards the free vaccination drive. Managing director of Adyar Ananda Bhavan, K.T. Srinivasa Raja, also handed over a cheque for ₹7 lakh towards the cause.

So far, a total of 2,15,17,446 individuals have taken vaccine doses through government-run and private hospitals across Tamil Nadu.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, MLAs N. Ezhilan (Thousand Lights), Dha. Velu (Mylapore), Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan, Commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation Gagandeep Singh Bedi and senior officials were present.


