Stalin inaugurates hostels for college and school students virtually

Special Correspondent March 14, 2022 19:58 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurating the projects through video conferencing at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually unveiled new educational infrastructure, including classrooms and hostels, buildings for various government departments at the Secretariat in Chennai on Monday. New infrastructure has been constructed by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in Chennai, Krishnagiri and Vellore districts and in the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University premises at a total cost of ₹84.57 crore. He also unveiled the foundation stone for new infrastructure being built at a total cost of ₹50.09 crore at 92 Government Kallar Reclamation Schools and inaugurated hostels for school and college students, created at a total cost of ₹23.11 crore. Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan, Minister for Backward Classes Welfare S.S. Sivasankar, Minister for Minorities and Non Resident Tamils Gingee K.S. Masthan, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V. Meyyanathan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.



