Stalin expresses concern over fatal accidents, addresses Collectors, forest officials, police officers

October 04, 2023 12:55 am | Updated 12:55 am IST - CHENNAI

Expressing concern over the loss of several lives in road accidents across Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed authorities to chalk out a comprehensive plan to reduce the loss of lives.

Chairing a conference of District Collectors and senior police officers in the Secretariat in Chennai, Mr. Stalin pointed out that Tamil Nadu was among the States in which several lives were lost due to road accidents. He called for joint steps in this regard by Police, Highways and Transport Departments.

“In major cities, including Chennai, traffic congestion is among the issues affecting the people. A special plan has to be formulated to reduce the congestion,” Mr. Stalin instructed officials. He reiterated that there should be no compromise in dealing with offences against women and children.

Maintaining peace in public places, preventing elements disturbing and peace and preventing any conspiracy to disturb the public order were among the issues authorities should focus on, the CM said. He believed such anti-social elements could get active with ulterior motives since Parliamentary elections are approaching.”

Mr. Stalin also insisted on steps to combat the menace of illicit liquor and movement of illegal drugs in various parts of the State. Mr. Stalin said Collectors should announce exclusive telephone numbers through which offences against Scheduled Castes and Tribes could be reported to authorities.

During a meeting with District Forest Officers, Mr. Stalin adviced officials to consolidate efforts on the ban of plastic, steps being taken over coastal erosion, in conservation of wildlife and natural resources and in avoiding human-animal conflict.

So far, 11,245 individual rights and 650 community rights have been granted under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006, the CM said. “Applications received under this Act should be scrutinised soon. District Collectors and District Forest Officers should jointly act and decide on them soon.”

Ministers, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present in the meeting.