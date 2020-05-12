Tamil Nadu

Stalin criticises Tamil Nadu government decision to hold class 10 exams

The DMK president said the announcement about the exams would cause anxiety to parents and students, at a time when fear abounded about COVID-19

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Tuesday criticised the decision of Tamil Nadu government to conduct the class 10 SSLC examinations on June 1. He said that at a time fear and tension had increased due to the spread of COVID-19, the announcement of the School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan would cause further anxiety to parents and students.

In a statement in Chennai, he said when the Prime Minister himself was consulting Chief Ministers every week, the State government had taken an unilateral decision without taking into consideration the views of representatives of teachers’ union and parent-teacher association.

“There is no clear idea on whether the COVID-19 lockdown would be extended beyond May 17. What is the need for making a hasty announcement on the SSLC examinations,” Mr Stalin asked.

Recalling Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s request for not resuming flight and train services till May 31 since Chennai has been witnessing a spike in COVID-19 cases, Mr Stalin questioned how students would appear for the examination since many of them were away from their hometowns.

“Examinations should be conducted only after normalcy returns. Students and parents should be mentally prepared for the examinations. It is unjustifiable on the part of the School Education Department to create further confusion,” he said.

