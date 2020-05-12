Tamil Nadu

Class 10 board exams to be held from June 1 to 12 in Tamil Nadu, says Minister

A file photograph from the 2019 class 10 exams in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only

A file photograph from the 2019 class 10 exams in Chennai. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: M. PRABHU

The exams were supposed to have begun on March 27, but were postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown

Class 10 students in the State will begin writing their board exams from June 1, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said on Tuesday. The exams were supposed to have begun on March 27, but were postponed owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The exams will be held from June 1 to June 12 and students will begin with the language paper.

While the Class 12 (plus two) exams concluded in the State, there had been concerns raised about 36,842 students not being able to write their last paper on March 24 owing to the restrictions in place and the State Government had announced that the exam will be held again for them. “This exam will now be held on June 4,” Me. Sengottaiyan said.

The evaluation of answer scripts for Plus 2 will begin from May 27, he said, and a schedule for this will be released soon. The Minister said that steps were being taken to ensure that physical distancing will be maintained in exam centres.

The final Class 11 (plus one) board exam which had to be postponed from March 26 owing to the lockdown will be held on June 2.

