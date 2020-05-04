Stalin condemns opening of liquor shops

DMK leader M.K. Stalin on Monday said it was shocking that the State government had decided to open the TASMAC-run liquor shops from May 7.

“On a day when over 500 people tested positive for coronavirus and everyone was expected an announcement from the Centre for disaster management, the Tamil Nadu government has announced opening of liquor shops. It is shocking,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said it was unjustifiable that the State government had taken a decision since the neighbouring states had opened liquor shops and people from the border districts were crowding them.

“Instead of getting Tamil Nadu’s share on the GST and share from the Finance Commission, the government has decided to open liquor shops in the time of pandemic and it will increase the infection rate,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said a government with concern for its people and administrative ability would not resort to such a dangerous move.