Tamil Nadu

Stalin boycotts meeting to select Chief Information Commissioner

DMK President and Opposition Leader, M.K. Stalin

DMK President and Opposition Leader, M.K. Stalin   | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

more-in

The Opposition leader said there was a lack of transparency in the selection procedure

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin refused to attend the meeting to make a recommendation to the Governor for the appointment of the Chief Information Commissioner, citing a lack of transparency in the selection procedure.

The meeting, scheduled to be held on Monday, is to be chaired by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Mr. Stalin has sent his letter to C. Swarna, Secretary, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Department, who had sent him the invitation to attend the meeting.

“Your letter says that a search committee has been formed and its recommendations would be taken up for discussion. But the letter has no details on how many people had applied for the post and their qualifications. Absence of such vital details denied the opportunity to express constructive views on the recommendation,” Mr. Stalin said in his letter.

He said it was clear that the government was not ready to conduct the selection in a transparent manner and it seemed that it had already finalised a candidate for the post. “The meeting has been convened just as a formality,” Mr Stalin said.

He alleged the method followed by the government to appoint a person to uphold transparency in government administration this way was “against democracy” . “I will not be able to attend a meeting completely devoid of transparency,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Right to Information
Tamil Nadu
executive (government)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 18, 2019 6:51:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/stalin-boycotts-meeting-to-select-chief-information-commissioner/article30006116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY