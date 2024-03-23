GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stalin backs T.M. Krishna’s selection for Sangita Kalanidhi award 2024 

The Chief Minister’s came after some of the Harikatha exponents and Carnatic vocalists, including Ranjani and Gayathri, opposed the selection of Mr. Krishna

March 23, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Combination image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and carnatic singer T.M. Krishna. File pictures

Combination image of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and carnatic singer T.M. Krishna. File pictures | Photo Credit: R. Selvamuthukumar, Thulasi Kakkat

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday congratulated Carnatic vocalist T.M. Krishna for being selected for the Sangita Kalanidhi award of the Music Academy for 2024.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister said Mr. Krishna is being targeted by a section of people, because of his progressive political stance and continuous support for the poor. “In this, it is unfair to criticise Thanthai Periyar [E.V. Ramasamy], who fought for humanity and equality for women for more than 75 years. Anyone who reads the history and teachings of Periyar and his selfless contribution will never attempt to cast slanderous mud on him,” he said.

ALSO READ | Sangita Kalanidhi to T.M. Krishna | The Music Academy replies to vocalist duo Ranjani-Gayathri after they withdraw scheduled performance

The management of Music Academy deserves appreciation for choosing Mr. Krishna for the Sangita Kalanidhi award by recognising his contributions to the music world, said the Chief Minister, adding, “Mr. Krishna’s talent is undeniable. Do not mix petty politics in music, like how it was mixed in religious beliefs. The need of the day is to have a broad vision for humanity by avoiding hatred and embracing fellow human beings.”

The statement by Mr. Stalin came after some of the Harikatha exponents and Carnatic vocalists, including Ranjani and Gayathri, opposed the selection of Mr. Krishna for the Sangita Kalanidhi award and announced to skip the annual conference of the Music Academy, this year. The vocalist duo in a social media post said “It is dangerous to overlook Mr. Krishna’s glorification of a figure like EVR aka Periyar.”

