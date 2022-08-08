Stalin announces compensation for sign board accident victim

Motorcyclist suffered severe injuries and died after a sign board fell on him near Alandur

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday expressed his condolences over the death of a motorcyclist in an accident involving a Metrolpolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus. The victim, P. Shanmuga Sundaram, suffered severe injuries after a huge sign board on the GST Road near Alandur fell on him after being hit by the bus on Sunday evening.

Sundaram, who was admitted to the Royapettah Government Hospital, succumbed to the injuries.

The Chief Minister announced a compensation of ₹1 lakh from the State Transport Department funds and ₹2 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to the family of the victim, a government press release said.