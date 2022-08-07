Motorcyclist injured as bus rams sign board near Alandur Metro station

A motorcyclist was seriously injured after an MTC bus crashed into a huge sign board near Alandur Metro station on G.S.T. Road in Chennai

A two-wheeler rider is battling for life and a mini truck driver seriously injured after a huge sign board installed on the G.S.T. Road near Alandur came crashing down after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on Sunday evening.

As it was a Sunday, the accident did not result in casualties as vehicular traffic was not heavy, the police said. The MTC driver, who caused the accident, escaped from the scene along with the condutor. However, the two surrendered at the St. Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing.

The police said MTC bus (route no. 70V) proceeding from Perungalathur to Koyambedu rammed the sign board, which has been installed by the State Highways department, on the G.S.T. Road near the Kathipara junction. In the impact, the sign board came down.

Though the commuters in the bus did not suffer any injuries, the sign board fell on a two-wheeler, a mini-truck and an autorickshaw. While the two-wheeler rider, identified as Shanmugam, sustained head injury, the mini-truck driver suffered injuries. Both were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, the police said.

The accident resulted in huge traffic snarl with vehicles getting piled up on the G.S.T. Road towards Guindy. The St. Thomas Mount Traffic Investigation Wing and the Mount Traffic Police immediately rushed to the spot and removed the huge metal sign board that fell on the road with help of a crane.

The accident shocked the pedestrians and vehicle users with many complaining about the rash driving by MTC bus drivers, who jump the signals and drive at a high speed on arterial roads.

A case has been filed against the bus driver Ragunath and further, a senior police officer said.