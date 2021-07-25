Staff and kin should be fully vaccinated: DPH

Workplaces should appoint a health inspector for implementing health activities

In a fresh set of guidelines for workplaces and industries for COVID-19 prevention, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has said all staff and family members should be considered a high priority group and vaccinated with two doses of vaccine.

All workplaces and industries with more than 300 members or more than 10,000 sq.ft. area should appoint a qualified health inspector at their own cost for monitoring and coordinating and implementing health activities on the premises.

Noting that the second wave of the pandemic affected the State from April to June, the DPH said there was a drastic fall in the incidence after the lockdown and restrictions. The State was easing the lockdown, and this might result in a surge in cases. The government directed that strict measures be enforced at all places of public gatherings, especially at workplaces, to prevent a case surge.

After they enter the workplace, the staff should be asked for symptoms such as fever, sore throat, cough, breathing difficulty, body pain, loss of smell and loss of taste. Those with any symptom, or those who have any household member who has tested positive in the past one week, should be quarantined and taken to a nearby health facility.

All workers should wear masks, and mask compliance should be monitored by supervisors and managers, and through CCTV. Anyone found without a mask should be sent out, according to the guidelines. The workplace should be arranged in such a way that there is a distance of two metres between the staff members. Automated or foot-operated hand sanitisers should be placed at all accessible places and all wash-rooms should be provided with soap and water for hand-washing.

As for canteens, workers may be divided into groups, and meal and tea time should be split across the groups based on the capacity of the dining hall. Drivers transporting the staff should be screened daily for temperature or symptoms. A COVID-19 health team may be constituted with the administration and HR staff, supervisors and a health inspector. The Deputy Directors of Health Services will enforce the guidelines in coordination with the district administration.