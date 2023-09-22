Sri Lankan fishing boat seized near Kodiyakkarai

September 22, 2023 02:46 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

The Vedaranyam Marine Police of the Coastal Security Group on Friday, September 22 seized a Sri Lankan fibreglass fishing boat that was found capsized a few metres away from the Kodiyakkarai coast in Nagapattinam district.

Based on an alert by the local people, a Marine Police team from Vedaranyam led by Inspector Jothi Muthuramalingam seized the boat and brought it to the shore. Police sources said three-fourths of the boat was found submerged in the sea at nearly 200 metres from the Kodiyakkarai coast near Manal Voykkal.

Police sources said the registration number OFRP-A-0454-KCH of the fibreglass boat indicated that it could belong to some fishermen on the northern coast of Sri Lanka. They suspect that the engineless boat could have drifted towards the Indian coast after its anchor got removed.

A case has been registered at Vedaranyam Marine Police Station and the seized boat will be handed over to the Revenue Department officials, added police sources.