Sri Lanka-bound ganja consignment intercepted at Nagapattinam, three arrested

February 18, 2024 02:38 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

A special team of Nagapattinam District Police on February 18 arrested three persons and seized over 364 kg of ganja meant to be transported illegally to Sri Lanka through sea route.

Police identified the arrested persons as K. Sathiyaseelan (37) of Velankanni, M. Mahendran (32) of Naluvedhapathi and T. Sugumar (29) of Pushpavanam.

Superintendent of Police (Nagapattinam) Harsh Singh, said the special team of police on Feb. 18 conducted a surprise check at Naluvedhapathi Gounder Street in Vettaikaraniruppu police station limits. During the check, the police found 182 parcels of ganja, each weighing two kilograms, and a fibre glass boat kept hidden in the backyard of Mahendran’s house.

Mr. Harsh Singh said the accused persons attempted to smuggle the contraband to Sri Lanka through the sea route. The police seized the ganja consignment and the boat. The Vettaikaraniruppu police registered a case under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and arrested them. Further investigations were on.