Sports Development Authority’s swimming camp gets good response in Villupuram

May 01, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Villupuram

The summer ‘learn to swim’ programme organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) at the swimming pool at the Collectorate complex in Villupuram, has been witnessing enthusiastic participation.

According to an official, the training for the third batch commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on May 12. The participants are being taught basics by qualified coaches. The camp is open for all people above five years.

There are two sessions each in the morning and evening commencing at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.; 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. All safety measures are being adopted at the swimming pool.

“Most of the participants in the camp are school children. Apart from helping to beat the heat, swimming is one of the best ways to stay fit. Over 60 children have attended the training so far, and many have taken to competitive swimming,” said R. Jayakumari, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer.

The fourth batch begins on May 16 and concludes on 29, while the fifth will be between June 1 to 14.