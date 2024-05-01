GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sports Development Authority’s swimming camp gets good response in Villupuram

May 01, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - Villupuram

The Hindu Bureau
Some children participating in the swimming classes organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in the swimming pool at the Collectorate in Villupuram.

Some children participating in the swimming classes organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu in the swimming pool at the Collectorate in Villupuram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The summer ‘learn to swim’ programme organised by the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) at the swimming pool at the Collectorate complex in Villupuram, has been witnessing enthusiastic participation.

According to an official, the training for the third batch commenced on Wednesday and will conclude on May 12. The participants are being taught basics by qualified coaches. The camp is open for all people above five years.

There are two sessions each in the morning and evening commencing at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m.; 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. All safety measures are being adopted at the swimming pool.

“Most of the participants in the camp are school children. Apart from helping to beat the heat, swimming is one of the best ways to stay fit. Over 60 children have attended the training so far, and many have taken to competitive swimming,” said R. Jayakumari, District Sports and Youth Welfare Officer.

The fourth batch begins on May 16 and concludes on 29, while the fifth will be between June 1 to 14.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.