Spectator killed in jallikattu in Theni

A 35-year-old spectator from Chinnamanur was killed on the spot when a bull gored him at the jallikattu at Ayyampatti in Theni district on Sunday.
Murugesan of Jakkammal Street in Chinnamanur was attempting to enter the jallikattu arena from the far-end point, when he was attacked by a bull. He collapsed on the spot, police said. The jallikattu was organised as part of the annual Thai Thiruvizha under the auspices of Sri Ezhaikatha Amman Valladikara Swami Temple.
About 600 bulls from many parts of southern districts and also from Thanjavur and Pudukottai districts participated in the event, in which 315 tamers were allowed, officials said. Amid tight security and in the presence of a large posse of policemen, District Revenue Officer K. Ramesh inaugurated the sporting event.
Following tradition, the temple bull was let to pass through the ‘vaadivasal’ first, following which others bulls were let in to the arena. A total of 49 people – 31 tamers and 18 spectators – were injured in the event and referred to the Government Hospital for treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath