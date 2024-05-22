Specific steps needed in organisations to attract women workforce: Kumar Jayant

Kumar Jayant, Additional Chief Secretary, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, Government of Tamil Nadu said specific steps are needed in organisations to attract women workforce.

Speaking at the inaugural session of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) Tamil Nadu State Council’s HR Summit and Score Awards 2024, he noted that Tamil Nadu accounts for 43% of the entire women workforce in India’s manufacturing sector.

Specific policies are needed to make women continue their career till the age of superannuation without interruption which could come from factors such as family reasons, Mr. Jayant said. While stressing on capacity building, he said the time has come for industries to retain employees by offering proper training to facilitate their career growth, apart from stopping attrition happening in the highly competitive world of business.

Oleg Avdeev, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Chennai, the Guest of Honour, traced the HR situation in Russia after the pandemic and dwelt at length on the current job scenario in his country.

In his special address, G. V. Selvam, vice-president, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), said that the future of Human Resources is based on a strong strategy with the involvement of men, mission and technology.

N.R. Mani, Convenor- FICCI TN HR Panel & Head HR –Lucas TVS Ltd., said that the FICCI event was to celebrate excellence and innovation in the field of HR, as the key lies in empowering valuable assets in a rapidly evolving technology business landscape.

The valedictory function was presided over by Shakeel Akhtar IPS (Retd), Chief Information Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, Ibrahim Kalifulla, former Judge of the Supreme Court of India and Pawan Kumar Singh, Director of IIM Tiruchi, along with GSK Velu, chairman of FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council and CMD of Trivitron Healthcare/Neuberg Diagnostics Group of Companies.

The lifetime achievement awards were presented to Padmakumar of Gobain, Thirumuthukumar of TAFE, and Aravamudan of Samson and Lucas TVS for their significant contributions to the economic development of the country.

Awards were also presented to Chennai Metro Rail Limited, India Nippon Electricals Limited, and L & T Heavy Civil Infrastructure Limited, Lucas TVS Limited Cooling Solutions Division (CSD) among other firms under various categories.

The Hindu was the Print Media partner for the event.