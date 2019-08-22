‘Special kisan milan’ resolves to promote technology

In order to promote technology on increasing agriculture produce and bank facilities to farmers, the State Bank of India and the Agriculture Department of Arcot block organised a ‘special kisan milan’ (Farmers meet) in Thakkankulam in Arcot.

Chief Manager of SBI-Arcot branch, G. Inbaraj detailed the loan proposals available to farmers and urged them to improvise their farming activities thus increasing the produce.

K.M. Organic Farm owner and leading farmer from Thakkankulam village, K.M. Balu, Arcot Framers Producers Company (AFPC) president Sampath and director of the AFPC Ganesan presided over the meeting.

Agriculture Officer from Arcot block, A. Leelavathi said that micro farmers get 100 per cent subsidy and 75 per cent subsidy is being offered to other farmers for undertaking drip irrigation methods. She appealed to the farmers to enrol their names under the Central government’s pension scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana.

Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA) manager for Arcot Block R. Srinivasakumar asked the farmers to enrol with farm schools to get training in advanced farming technologies and get increased yield from the crops.

Deputy Manager of SBI-Arcot branch and field officer, V. Rajadurai said that farmers may opt for the asset backed loan (ABL) as overdraft facility, which allows the farmers to get Rs. 3 lakh to Rs. 2 crore by mortgaging their house or plot. He urged them to reach the branch of SBI to come forward for a one-time settlement of their long pending dues to get further loans. Deputy Agriculture Officer, R. Kannan also spoke on the occasion. [EOM]