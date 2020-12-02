Tamil Nadu

Watch | Southern districts in T.N. brace for Cyclone Burevi

Cyclone Burevi is expected to cross between Kanniyakumari and Pamban in Ramanathapuram district on Friday morning. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister R.B. Udayakumar said the government has taken all precautions. NDRF personnel have already taken positions in Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts. Officials in southern districts are monitoring the progress of the cyclone and following the IMD forecast closely.

