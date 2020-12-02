Cyclone Burevi likely to cross south T.N. early on Friday: IMD

Chennai likely to receive thunderstorms, with light to moderate rain, for two days

Cyclone Burevi is likely to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area on Thursday morning, after crossing the Sri Lankan coast on Wednesday evening/night. It may largely impact the southern parts of the State and bring fairly widespread rain till Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

It is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu, between Kanniyakumari and Pamban, early on Friday morning. As on Tuesday, the cyclone, forecast to reach the Sri Lankan coast, moved westwards, with a speed of 13 kmph.

The IMD has provided a yellow alert, updating the authorities on the approaching weather disturbance.

Officials of the Meteorological Department said extremely heavy rain (above 24 cm) was likely, in one or two places over south Tamil Nadu, including Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari and Ramanathapuram, on Wednesday and Thursday. Other southern districts may experience isolated, heavy to very heavy rain around the same time. However, the intensity of rainfall may drop after December 4.

One or two places in north Tamil Nadu may also receive heavy rain on Wednesday. Chennai may receive thunderstorms, with light to moderate rain, for two days.

Burevi may take the same route as Cyclone Ockhi, which impacted Sri Lanka, the southern parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in 2017.

They also recalled that two cyclonic storms in 1912, of varying intensities, and a severe cyclonic storm in November 1925 had affected Kerala and the Kanniyakumari region in Tamil Nadu.

Officials noted that the system was on a lower latitude and might not be intense as the previous cyclone. It will cross as a cyclonic storm over the Tamil Nadu coast and weaken. Squally winds, with speeds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting to 65 kmph, are likely over the Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and the south Tamil Nadu coast on Wednesday noon. This may gradually increase to 70-80 kmph, gusting to 90 kmph, from Thursday evening.

Another system

IMD is also monitoring the development of another weather system. But it is too early to confirm its presence and predict its intensity.

Weather experts noted that 15 weather systems crossed the Sri Lankan coast during the northeast monsoon, between 1965 and 2019. Of this, seven maintained their intensity as cyclonic storms, while crossing the coast, and only two were severe cyclonic storms during landfall.

Senior meteorologist Y.E.A. Raj said: “The impending cyclone may help reduce the rain deficit in the southern districts and destruction may be less. The State needs to get 60%-70% excess rain in December to cover its overall deficit this season.”

The system may be of special interest as it is likely to cut across the coast, four times, including in Sri Lanka and India, he said. Weather systems with such tracks do not occur frequently, he added.