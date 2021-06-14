Social media commentator Kishore K. Swamy arrested for circulating defamatory content

The popular social media commentator allegedly circulated abusive content against C.N. Annadurai, M. Karunanidhi and M.K. Stalin

Kishore K. Swamy, 41, a social media commentator, has been arrested by city police on charges of circulating defamatory content against former Chief Ministers and DMK veteran leaders — C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi and the present Chief Minister M..K..Stalin.

Kishore K Swamy, a popular AIADMK and BJP supporter and DMK critic on social media, has also been accused of harassing women journalists by posting obscenities about them on social media, especially Twitter. He had been arrested twice earlier for posting defamatory content, but released immediately.

On Monday, he was arrested by Sankar Nagar Police following a complaint from Ravichandran, a coordinator of the DMK IT Wing, Kancheepuram district. The complainant said Mr. Swamy was posting and circulating abusive, defamatory content against former Chief Ministers and the present Chief Minister. The complaint was lodged on June 10.

He was booked under sections-153(Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 505(1) (b) (Causing fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) and 505(1)(c) (Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumour or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities) of Indian Penal Code

He was produced before a magistrate at her residence and remanded to judicial custody until June 28. He has been lodged in Chengalpattu sub-jail.