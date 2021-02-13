Data

Data | Five journalists arrested in January 2021, the highest in any year since 1992

Photo: Twitter/@IndEditorsGuild  

Freelance journalist Mandeep Punia was arrested on January 31 by the Delhi Police while covering the farmer agitations against the three new farm laws at the Singhu border. Barely 40 days into 2021, five journalists, including Punia, have been arrested in India. No other year since 1992 has recorded more than four journalist arrests in India, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). Apart from the five arrests, an arrest warrant was issued against another scribe. FIRs, many with sedition charges, were filed against 10 other journalists. In general, the better the political rights and civil liberties in a country, the higher the press freedom. However, India is an outlier to this trend: other citizens are better off in terms of civil liberties and political rights compared to journalists.

In just a month

A list of all the arrests made and FIRs filed against journalists in January 2021.

  • January 17: Three journalists of the website 'The Frontier Manipur' were arrested under the UAPA and charged with sedition.
  • January 20:Senior journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta was issued a non-bailable arrest warrant by a Gujarat court.
  • January 25: Three journalists in U.P.'s Kanpur Dehat district were booked for airing a report about a school function drill.
  • January 28: FIRs were lodged against six senior journalists for inciting violence on January 26 through their social media posts.
  • January 30: The Rampur Police in U.P. registered an FIR against senior journalist Siddharth Varadarajan.
  • January 31: Mandeep Punia was arrested by the Delhi Police at the Singhu border. Another journalist, Dharmender Singh, was picked up by police on January 30 evening from the border.

Highest in 30 years

With five arrests in January, this year has already witnessed the highest number of arrests of journalists since 1992 in India, according to the CPJ.

image/svg+xml

Chart appears incomplete? Click to remove AMP mode

Not so free press

India's score of 71 on the citizens' political rights and civil liberties indicator (represented by freedom score 2019, horizontal axis) was relatively high. However, the country's press freedom index score (vertical axis) of 45.33 was relatively low. In India, the freedom of journalists seems to be more curtailed than the freedom of citizens.

image/svg+xml

Source: CPJ, Freedom House, Reporters Without Borders, Editor's Guild of India

Also read: Data | Uttar Pradesh records highest number of sewer cleaning-related deaths in last five years

Related Topics
Data Point
Comments
Related Articles

Data | Over 50,000 hectares of forest land in Uttarakhand diverted for various projects in last 30 years

Data | Uttar Pradesh records highest number of sewer cleaning-related deaths in last five years

Coronavirus | Kerala saw more home deaths in 2020

Budget 2021 | Expenditure on MGNREGS and rural development falls, rises marginally for education and social welfare

Union Budget 2021 | PM-KISAN dominates agriculture outlay, procurement concerns remain

Union Budget 2021 | Firms with the highest profits paid the least effective tax in FY2019

Union Budget 2021 | While "health and wellbeing" budget records 137% rise, health outlay declines 9.5%

Data | Covishield and Covaxin currently among the cheapest COVID-19 vaccines globally

Data | A year after the first COVID-19 death in China, fatalities peak worldwide

Data | Beginner’s pluck: winning at the Gabba with the least experience

Data | MSMEs continue to be most stressed sector, urban cooperative banks at risk

Data | What is the COVID-19 vaccine policy of countries across the world?

Data | Floods, droughts, and cyclones have become more frequent in India since 2000

Data | Chennai has the highest density of CCTV cameras in the world: report

Data | U.K. variant of the novel coronavirus spreads at least 50% faster than old variants

Data | Why did bad loans in banks reduce despite COVID-19 and economic downturn?

Data | Confidence in the economy dropped the most among salaried workers

Data | What's afoot on the COVID-19 vaccine front?

Data | Arctic sea ice extent in October 2020 was the lowest on record for any October

Data | Despite 36 all out, Adelaide Test not India's worst match by a long shot
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 13, 2021 7:22:34 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/data/data-five-journalists-arrested-in-january-2021-the-highest-in-any-year-since-1992/article33830579.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY