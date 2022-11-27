Social harmony crucial as country marches ahead, says Governor

November 27, 2022 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday said social harmony is crucial at this juncture when the country is moving ahead with self-confidence and a sense of destiny.

Speaking at a dinner hosted by Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali at Amir Mahal, Chennai, the Governor commended the contribution of the Prince’s family in maintaining social harmony. He said the Prince of Arcot carried several centuries of legacy of his lineage. “He has been carrying it with dignity and grace, navigating the tumultuous tide of time, so much so that he has endeared himself to everyone, cutting across political, social and communal boundaries,” Mr. Ravi said.

Mr Abdul Ali said he and his family have always remained non-political and non-communal, and they felt lucky to live in India, especially in Tamil Nadu, a haven where all communities lived together as brothers and sisters. Recalling the Governor’s role in the past in resolving conflicts and controlling insurgencies, Mr. Abdul Ali called him the “Governor of peace.” Stressing the need for communal harmony, he said, “Let us not create communal disharmony among ourselves. We are all Indians. We are all human beings.”

N. Ram, Director, The Hindu Publishing Group, said Tamil Nadu was a haven of communal harmony. “Even if somethings went wrong in the caste sphere, it is quickly corrected,” he said. Tamil Nadu stood out from many other States for its even-handed approach towards all sections of society, especially the minorities. “I think it is very important to sustain the contribution of this family [Prince of Arcot] as well as various others in keeping this social stability going,” he said.

“On this occasion, I would like everyone to be on same page in wishing in this State good progress and success in the future,” he said, adding the State led in combining growth with social justice although there are some gaps.

Former Governor of Odisha M.M. Rajendran, former Governor of West Bengal M.K. Narayanan, Dewan to Prince of Arcot Nawabzada Mohammed Asif Ali and other dignitaries were present.