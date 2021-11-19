Tamil Nadu

Sneha accuses private firm of cheating her

Actor Sneha has lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a private firm had cheated her to the tune of ₹25 lakh.

Police source said the complainant alleged that she invested ₹25 lakh in a cement manufacturing company, on the advice of a friend. The representative of the firm allegedly promised her high returns every month. But the company failed to keep its promise. The complaint was lodged with the Neelankarai police, and was later forwarded to the Kanathur police.

The case was taken up for investigation by Kanathur crime inspector Balakumar. Police sources said a notice had been issued to the persons who were named in the complaint.


