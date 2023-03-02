Snap power supply to all 118 illegal brick kilns or end up facing contempt, HC tells Tangedco chairman

March 02, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Thursday directed Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) chairman to disconnect power supply to all 118 illegal brick kilns, identified by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, in Coimbatore district by Friday or end up facing contempt of court proceedings.

Justices N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy expressed displeasure over the local Tangedco officials not having snapped the power connections despite specific court orders. They wondered how the officials could snap the power supply only with respect to 32 brick kilns and issue notices to the rest.

“What is the need for issuing notices when there is a court order? We know the undercurrent as well as the overcurrent behind official inaction,” Justice Sathish Kumar remarked while Justice Chakravarthy asked why was the Tangedco standing counsel seeking a week’s time when it would hardly take 10 minutes to snap power supply.

Making it clear that the Tangedco chairman must make sure that the power supply to all 118 illegal kilns must be snapped within 24 hours, the judges warned that otherwise, the officer would have to face contempt proceedings. They also called for a status report on their latest direction by Monday.