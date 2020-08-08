Tamil Nadu

Small temples, churches and mosques to open from August 10 in Tamil Nadu

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced that small temples, whose annual revenue is below ₹10,000, mosques, dargahs and churches can be open for worship from August 10. He also announced the opening of driving schools from August 10.

In a press release, the Chief Minister said these places of worship and driving schools would follow the existing standard operative procedures.

“The permission for opening temples should be obtained from the District Collector, and in the Chennai Corporation area, the Corporation Commissioner will grant the permission. In other Municipal Corporations, permission should be got from the District Collectors,” Mr Palaniswami said.

