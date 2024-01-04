Six-month training course for engineering graduates from IIT-M Pravartak and Sony India

January 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation and Sony India will jointly offer a six-month free training programme for engineering college students.

The course will focus on skills such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, product security and computer graphics. The last date to register for the course is January 10. The second batch of the programme will commence during the third week of January. Those interested may register at https://sonyfs/pravartak.org.in/registration

IIT-M Pravartak, funded by the Department of Science and Technology and hosted in IIT Madras and Sony India will jointly select the students for the programme. Select students will also receive stipends. More details are available at https://sonyfs.pravartak.org.in .

The programme was offered last year in select technology. “Most of the students got placed in top IT and ITeS organisations and startups,” said Balamurali Shankar, general manager, Digital Skills Academy – IIT Madras Pravartak.

Applicants who graduated in 2021-22 and 2022-23 with a degree in ECE, CSE and EEE with a minimum of 60% aggregate may apply. Eligible students will also get a stipend, based on their academic performance, parental income and the candidate’s performance in the entrance exam and interview.

The entrance exam will be held in select centres in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra. As many as 30 students will be selected for the training.

At the end of the programme, Sony will induct a few top performers while IIT M Pravartak will assist the remaining students with placement in other companies through its placement cell.