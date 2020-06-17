Sexually harassed teen dies of burns at hospital

A 15-year-old girl succumbed to burn injuries after undergoing treatment for about six days at the Government Vellore Medical College Hospital (GVMCH) at Adukkamparai. She sustained 90% burns.

The girl set herself on fire after three men, including a minor, filmed her while she was taking bath and harassed her. They also threatened to release the video on social media.

Maadhar Sammelanam on Wednesday submitted a petition at the Superintendent of Police office seeking departmental action against the police personnel who dealt with the girl's case. In the petition, they said the girl was assaulted by one of the accused in January 2020.

Those with suicidal thoughts may contact the State’s health helpline 104 or Sneha’s Suicide Helpline 044-24640050 for assistance.