GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Seven arrested for hurling petrol bomb at lorry driver’s house in Tirupattur

May 04, 2024 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Seven persons were arrested on Saturday for hurling a petrol bomb at a house in Samayakaranur village near Natrampalli town in Tirupattur.

The police identified the arrested persons as S. Ashwin (21), B. Abilash (18), K. Ravi (19), V. Rahul (22), S. Akash (24), C. Harish (18) and N. Kesavaraj (28). They belong to neighbouring villages of Poosariyur and Kudiyanakuppam.

The police said that the victim K. Saravanan (42), a lorry driver, from the Samayakaranur village, had cautioned S. Ashwin and his friends, a few days ago, after they had teased a girl in the village, who was Saravanan’s friend’s daughter. Vexed, Ashwin and his friends hurled a petrol bomb at Saravanan’s house.

Kavitha, Saravanan’s wife, filed a complaint with the Natrampalli police. A special team formed by the Superintendent of Police, Albert John, nabbed Ashwin and the six others from their hideout in the Yelagiri Hills. A case has been registered against them and further investigation is on, the police informed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.