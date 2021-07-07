Senior citizen gets COVID-19 vaccine shot twice at medical camp in Theni

The 67-year-old, instead of going to the observation room after his shot, stood in another queue for the vaccine and was given it a second time; patient is being observed officials say

A senior citizen was administered the second dose of Covishield vaccine twice at a medical camp in Theni, when, instead of moving to the observation room after getting his jab, he again stood in the queue for vaccination.

The 67-year-old man had take the first dose of Covishied in April at the Bommaya Goundanpatti Primary Health Centre. Health Department officials said on Wednesday, that the camp was held at a private marriage hall in Theni taluk. The organisers had asked the beneficiaries to present their Aadhaar cards to the staff prior to getting the vaccine shots. Since there was a long queue, the organisers had arranged two queues. Not understanding the arrangement fully, Chandrasekar of Kottaikalam Chinnamayan Street stood in the first row and after getting vaccinated, he again came and stood in the second row. As his turn came, the nurse, without enquiring with him or seeking his identity card, administered the vaccine, officials said.

When a staff member approached him and inquired, the man said that he had already taken the vaccine while standing in the first line. As the news spread, senior officers from the Rural Health Services rushed to the spot.

Deputy Director (in-charge) Ramesh Kumar told reporters that the beneficiary had been, by mistake, given the vaccine twice. “Each dose of vaccine contains 5 ml and taking it two times amounts to 10 ml. We are observing the patient and he is normal at his home,” he maintained.

C. Anandraj, an activist, said only two days ago, the alleged negligence of doctors on duty at the Government Medical College Hospital had claimed the life of a newborn. A fortnight ago, the swapping of two bodies at the morgue had made news.

District Collector K. V. Muralidharan said that the Dean had been instructed to hold an inquiry in the case of the child’s death. Senior doctors said that the administration should post a regular Deputy Director (Health) in the district especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.