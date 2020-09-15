Semester exams from September 21

Pondicherry University is conducting final year end-semester examinations for affiliated colleges in a blend of online and offline modes from September 21.

A circular from the Controller of Examinations-in-charge said the exercise would be implemented as per the guidelines issued by the UGC and verdict of the Supreme Court.

Examinations are to be conducted in offline/online/blended mode as per the guidelines based on the registration for examinations. Students, as per their choice, can opt for offline/online/blended mode of examinations and are directed to approach the Principal of their respective colleges to give options.

In order to facilitate the students to exercise their options, examinations scheduled during September l4 to l9 have been rescheduled and revised date sheet is to be displayed on the university’s website.

College principals have been instructed to make arrangements as per the options given by the students for the smooth conduct of examinations, the circular said.