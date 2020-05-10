Seeman booked for defamatory speech

The Kuniyamuthur police here have registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman for allegedly speaking against the Central Government in February this year.

As per the FIR registered by the police on Friday, Mr. Seeman spoke against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens at a meeting of the Muslim organisations held at Athupalam in Coimbatore on February 22 this year.