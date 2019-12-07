Security beefed up in Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet

Security was tightened across Vellore, Tirupattur and Ranipet districts on Friday on the occasion of the 27th anniversary of the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya.

Police personnel had been deployed in religious places like temples and mosques and places of public congregation in order to prevent any untoward incident.

Authorities had divided the districts into separate security zones and police had kept a constant vigil on the movement of vehicles in Vellore, Vaniyambadi, Ambur, and Tirupattur in 10 security sectors and 14 sub-security sectors.

The Vellore Fort area in the city, where Sri Jalagandeswarar Temple is located, was almost closed down.

No darshan

Several devotees turned up for darshan since its Friday, but had to return without darshan on watching the security arrangements, which left them perplexed.

In Tirupattur district, the Railway DSP, Babu, ordered a complete verification of passenger identities at Jolarpet, Vaniyambadi and Katpadi railway stations.

Passenger checks

Government Railway Police teams conducted passenger checks in these stations with metal detectors.

Police pickets had been deployed at all district entry and exit points.

Since the Babri Masjid anniversary fell on Friday, the district administrations took more precautions and asked the police officers to be on high alert at their respective postings.

Police had been asked to be vigilant at places with a mixed population and were also instructed to monitor social media.

Strict action would be taken against those who hurt religious sentiments through social media, police sources said.