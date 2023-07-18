School students injured in accident on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway in Ambur

July 18, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

Ten persons including school students were injured after the autorickshaw they were travelling was hit by a mini-lorry from behind on Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) in Ambur near Tirupattur on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Police said P. Rajasekar (40) was driving his autorickshaw along with eight school students including three girls, who study in Class VI at a private school in Ambur town, when a mini-lorry, which was heading towards Chennai from Bengaluru with a consignment of ATM spare parts, first hit a two-wheeler and then the autorickshaw from behind on the highway.

In the impact, the two-wheeler rider, K. Senthil, a resident from Gudiyatham near Vellore, was thrown to the service lane whereas the autorickshaw got capsized. Ten persons including the two-wheeler and the autorickshaw driver were injured.

Immediately, passerby and other motorists rescued the injured students and others. They were admitted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur. Motorists also nabbed the driver of the mini-lorry, S. Alexander, a native of Villupuram, and handed him over to the police. The incident happened around 9.15 a.m. A case has been filed by Ambur Town police.

Later in the day, A. C. Vilwanathan, Ambur MLA visited the hospital and met the injured students. Doctors at the hospital said that except the two-wheeler rider, who sustained serious injuries, rest of the injured persons are out of danger. Further investigation is on, police said.