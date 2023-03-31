HamberMenu
School girl found charred to death in the house near Ambur

The girl was staying with her aunt since she was two years old and studying in the village school while her father lived in his native village near Vaniyambadi

March 31, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A Class V girl was found charred to death in her house at Veeramalai village near Ambur in Tirupattur on Friday.

Police said that K. Hansika, 10, studying Class V in the Government Primary School in the area, returned from school in the evening. As her aunt S. Valliammal was near a cowshed, she went to the house. After sometime, her aunt and the neighbours heard a huge noise from the house and on rushing they found the girl charred to death. The incident happened around 4.45 p.m.

Immediately, the residents alerted Oomerabad police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Government Taluk Hospital in Ambur for post-mortem. Initial inquiry revealed that the girl was staying with her aunt since she was two years old andstudying in the village school. The girl’s father, V. Kannagaraj, 52, lives in his native village, Vadakarai near Vaniyambadi town and works as a daily wage labourer. The deceased girl was among his five children.

Oomerabad police said it was a fire accident. Further investigation is on.

