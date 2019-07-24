SC stays HC order on Lokayukta appointments

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed a Madras High Court order that stalled the decision to appoint two non-judicial members to the State Lokayukta on the grounds of political considerations and the holding of office of profit.

The High Court, in its interim order on April 5, stayed the appointment of M. Rajaram, a member of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), and K. Arumugam, a functionary of the AIADMK’s advocates’ wing and a public prosecutor.

“The High Court appears to have erred,” the apex court said while staying the order.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the State government, said Mr. Rajaram had retired as a member of the TNPSC long before the vacancy in the Lokayukta came into being.

Similarly, Mr. Arumugam quit the party before the vacancies arose in the State ombudsman, he said, and drew the attention of the court to records to that effect. The HC, while staying the appointment of the two members to the State Lokayukta, had made it clear that there was no bar on the Lokayukta functioning with its chairman and other members.

Petitioner R. Rajendran contended that a TNPSC member cannot be appointed to the anti-corruption body as per norms, and alleged political considerations behind the selection of Mr. Arumugam.