SBI opens second specialised branch for start-up

January 07, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday opened its second specialised start-up branch in the city. Housed inside the IIT-M Research Park, the branch was inaugurated by Dinesh Khara, Chairman of SBI. Mr. Khara said that start-ups would create significant value for the GDP of the country. The branch would provide complete solutions to start-ups under one roof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, president of IIT-M Research Park and IIT Madras Incubation Centre; V Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Rana Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Deputy Managing Director, SBI; and R. Radhakrishna, Chief General Manager, SBI Chennai Circle, were present.

