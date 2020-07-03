Tamil Nadu

Sattankulam custodial deaths | Constable Muthuraj arrested

The CB-CID office in Thoothukudi on July 1, 2020.

The CB-CID office in Thoothukudi on July 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: N. Rajesh

Sources said he was hiding at Poosanoor near Vilaaththikulam when a CB-CID team nabbed him and brought to Thoothukudi for interrogation.

The CB-CID Police late on July 3 arrested constable Muthuraj, who was wanted in connection with the custodial death of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks.

Sources said he was hiding at Poosanoor near Vilaaththikulam when a CB-CID team nabbed him and brought to Thoothukudi for interrogation.

With this, the investigating agency has nabbed five personnel of the Sattankulam Police Station. Inspector Sridhar, sub-inspectors Balakrishnan and Raghu Ganesh and head-constable Murugan are already in CB-CID custody.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 10:55:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/sattankulam-custodial-deaths-constable-muthuraj-arrested/article31983981.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY